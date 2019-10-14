Climate change activists target London's financial district

Climate change activists targeted London's financial district on Monday blocking Bank junction, vowing a day of disruption for major institutions which they said were financing an environmental catastrophe.



Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked the streets around Bank in the heart of the City of London.

"The City of London is a preeminent nexus of power in the global system that is killing our world," said Carolina Rosa, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion.The group, which promotes a rebellion against the political, economic and social structure of the modern world to avert the worst devastation outlined by scientists studying climate, is engaged in two weeks of civil disobedience in London. "There are currently protesters blocking roads around Bank Junction," the City of London Police said on Twitter, which has previously warned of disruptive protests on Monday.

