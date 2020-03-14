The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 06:32
Colombia will close its borders with Venezuela and stop visitors who have been in Europe or Asia from entering the country, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, as it looks to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

Duque said Colombia will close its border with Venezuela from five o'clock Saturday morning. Furthermore, arrivals to the South American country who are not residents or nationals and have stayed in Europe or Asia during the last two weeks will not be allowed to enter from Monday, he said. 

The border with Ecuador will remain open, he added. 
 
 
New Zealand: 'Anyone entering country must self-isolate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:11 AM
US military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 06:06 AM
Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform 3 months early
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:44 AM
Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights starting on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 05:28 AM
Czech government closing most shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:26 AM
Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 04:39 AM
US Open Cup to be postponed due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 03:52 AM
San Francisco prohibits non-essential events over 100 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 03:44 AM
South Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 03:35 AM
AP closes DC office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 03:13 AM
Bolivia reports seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:53 AM
Panama coronavirus tally rises to 36, including three foreigners
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:51 AM
Mauritania confirms first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:09 AM
Eswatini in Southern Africa reports first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:25 AM
UK plans to ban mass gatherings next week to curb Covid-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:19 AM
