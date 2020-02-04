Commander of Hatzor Airbase relieved from duty after drowned F-16 case

#Israel Air Force: damage to infrastructure & equipment is estimated at NIS 30 million. Five of the damaged planes have returned to the skies, another 3 are still being repaired. Hatzor base commander will leave his position, 3 other senior IAF officers will be reprimanded— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 4, 2020
While the report said the airbase had drainage systems that could have been used to reduce damages in real time, those on hand were working in a complex environment and followed procedures. It also noted that the weather reports indicating the rainfall were available to all involved and more actions should have been undertaken to prevent the damage.