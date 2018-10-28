Conference of President's leaders comment on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
"We are deeply saddened as we are outraged at the murderous attack at Congregation Etz Chayim, Tree of Life, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This hate driven murderous assault on innocent people attending a religious service must be condemned by all people who care about our society and country," Conference of Presidents Chairman Arthur Stark and Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Malcolm Hoenlein said today.
"But words are not enough. There must be concrete action at every level to address the promoters of hate and the sources of incitement to violence if we are to root out racism, bigotry and antisemitism, which has increased significantly in recent years. There must be zero tolerance for intolerance. No excuses no exceptions.
"The expressions of solidarity and compassion coming from all sectors must be the basis for ongoing common efforts. We must continue to be united to confront the challenges and prevent the recurrence of such a barbaric attack.
"It is noteworthy that this vile act tales place when the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht is being commemorated.
"We salute the first responders and all the law enforcement officers who confronted the killer at great personal risk. We pray for a speedy recovery of the police and worshipers who were wounded and mourn with the families of the victims to whom we extend our sincerest condolences."
