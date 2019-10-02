Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Congress briefed on alleged retaliation against diplomats over Ukraine

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 18:48
  The U.S. State Department inspector general plans to brief congressional committees on Wednesday about recent instances of potential political retaliation by agency leaders against career officials over Ukraine, two sources familiar with matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the briefings were part of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump sought help from Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president.


