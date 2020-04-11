The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Congressional Republicans push for coronavirus business relief

By REUTERS  
APRIL 11, 2020 17:05
WASHINGTON - he two top Republicans in the US Congress vowed on Saturday to oppose Democrats' demands to boost a proposed $250 billion bill to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic by adding money for hospitals and state and local governments.
The statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came a day after the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to hold bipartisan talks on the bill next week."American workers are in crisis," McConnell and McCarthy said in their statement. "This will not be Congress's last word on COVID-19, but this crucial program needs funding now. American workers cannot be used as political hostages."
Congress and the White House are scrambling to stem the economic fallout of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 18,000 Americans, closed schools, business and most public activities and thrown millions out of work.
Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to ram through a $250 billion increase in loans for small businesses suffering due to the outbreak. Democrats support the $250 billion in new funding but want to set aside some of the lending for community and minority-owned banks.
The $250 billion in small-business loans, which could turn into government-paid grants if certain terms are met, would be in addition to $349 billion already allocated by Congress in a $2.3 trillion relief measure passed last month.
In addition to the small business funding, Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are pressing for another funding stream of more than $250 billion that would aid hospitals, state and local governments, along with expanded food aid for the poor.
Republicans are against the second batch of funding, calling it premature.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
New York City schools to remain closed until September
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:58 PM
UK coronavirus death toll reaches 9,875
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:51 PM
UK PM making very good progress in COVID-19 recovery, office says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:44 PM
Iran says total number of infected with coronavirus reaches 70,029
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:27 PM
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:44 PM
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 12:12 PM
Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 11:33 AM
Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 07:59 AM
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:38 AM
Trump orders US government to help Italy in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 06:24 AM
Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 04:30 AM
Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus and 233 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 03:21 AM
Panama registers 2,974 cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:52 AM
US approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 02:45 AM
MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 01:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by