Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Convicted money launderer arrives in Colombia from U.S.

By REUTERS
June 25, 2019 20:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

A Colombian man convicted by the United States of laundering drug trafficking proceeds returned to Bogota on Tuesday to serve additional jail time under a pyramid scheme conviction.

David Eduardo Murcia was extradited to the United States in 2010, the year after he was sentenced to decades in Colombian prison for running a pyramid scheme through his multi-level marketing company DMG.
 

Murcia arrived on a flight from the U.S. around 11 a.m. local time (4 P.M. GMT), Colombia's migration authority said in a statement. He will be processed by migration and then handed over to judicial authorities to eventually begin his Colombian jail sentence.



DMG sold pre-paid debit cards valid for retail stores owned by the company. Initial investors were handsomely repaid, and some people mortgaged their homes to invest. Many later investors lost their money and some rioted, burning and looting DMG offices around the Andean country.

Murcia bought yachts and luxury cars with investors' money and his exploits were made into a local television series.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Breaking news
June 25, 2019
France's Macron speaks to Iran's Rouhani to try to ease Mideast tension

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings