Corbyn defeats Johnson during first televised debate – ITV poll reports

With three weeks before UK elections, an ITV poll claims that 78% of those who watched the debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn believe that Corbyn won, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday. The poll was based on social media, however, and ITV reported that Labour supporters are very active on them, meaning that the figures might be biased in their favor.Roughly 22% reported Johnson won. During the debate, the live audience laughed and mocked the two speakers on two occasions: when Johnson insisted to focus on Brexit and when Corbyn declined to explain what his stand on Brexit is.