Coronavirus: El Al cancelling all flights to Italy and Thailand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 16:18
El Al, Israel's national airline, said that it is cancelling all flights to Thailand and Italy immediately. The flights will not be resumed until otherwise noted.
Any foreigner who visited Italy may not enter Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 03:33 PM
Germany considering stimulus programme to counter coronavirus impact
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 02:59 PM
Erdogan says three more Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 02:34 PM
Twenty-five foreign nationals arriving from Italy denied entry
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/27/2020 02:02 PM
Two more people die from coronavirus in Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 02:00 PM
Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 01:56 PM
No EU country plans border checks now over coronavirus - executive
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 01:52 PM
Greece reports two new coronavirus cases - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 12:57 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 26 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 12:54 PM
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to bar Italians from coming to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 12:06 PM
UN urges Saudi Arabia to release women activists, uphold rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:49 AM
IAF takes down drone from Gaza over Mediterranean Sea - IDF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 11:43 AM
Swiss confirm three new coronavirus cases, now four in total
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:42 AM
Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:40 AM
Syrian govt forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town -Turkish official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:39 AM
