Coronavirus: Indonesia reports 219 new cases, 26 deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 10, 2020 12:20
Indonesia reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases and deaths to 3,512 and 306, respectively.


Coronavirus: Spain's death toll rises by over 600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 12:48 PM
Coronavirus: Ireland to begin lifting lockdown restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 12:35 PM
US confirms first case of H7N3 bird flu since 2017
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 11:58 AM
Coronavirus: Philippines reports 119 new cases, 18 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 11:21 AM
Police fine 30 worshipers at Beit Shemesh synagogue
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/10/2020 11:05 AM
Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 10:45 AM
Israeli coronavirus death toll rises to 93
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/10/2020 10:31 AM
Coronavirus: Thailand confirms 50 new cases, 1 new fatality
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 09:41 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel passes 10,000 - 92 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/10/2020 09:40 AM
China's foreign trade faces 'unprecedented challenges' due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 09:39 AM
Hungary: 210 new coronavirus cases, the country's largest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 09:38 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 1 cm in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/10/2020 08:52 AM
Gov’t extends Bnei Brak lockdown by five days, lightens restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/10/2020 06:02 AM
Daegu, S. Korea, first epicenter ouside China, records zero new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 04:55 AM
Trump holds conference call on oil deal with Putin, Saudi king
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2020 01:22 AM
