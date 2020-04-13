The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Italy's cases decline, deaths rise

By REUTERS  
APRIL 13, 2020 19:13
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 566 on Monday, up from 431 the day before, but the number of new cases slowed to 3,153 from a previous 4,092.
The number of new cases was the lowest since April 7.
The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 20,465, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.
The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 159,516, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.
There were 3,260 people in intensive care on Monday against 3,343 on Sunday -- a tenth consecutive daily decline.
Of those originally infected, 35,435 were declared recovered against 34,211 a day earlier.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
