Coronavirus: President's House security personnel enter isolation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 22, 2020 14:42
A number of security guards who protect the President's Residence have entered isolation after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.The guards were not in close contact with the president and he is not entering isolation.
