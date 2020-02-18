The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: Russia bars entry of Chinese citizens

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 20:28
MOSCOW - Russia will suspend entry of Chinese citizens to its territory starting from Feb. 20, Russian authorities in charge of coronavirus prevention said on Tuesday.
Travel restrictions of some form to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now killed more than 1,800 people, have been imposed by many countries to ease the risks of its spread.The suspension will be for Chinese citizens entering Russia for employment, private, educational and tourist purposes. The suspension will be temporary, the statement said.
"The restrictions will not affect transit passengers," Russian authorities added.
China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.
Will Rivlin be met with protesters when he lands in Australia?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 09:01 PM
Blue and White slams Netanyahu: Will have to speak the truth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 07:57 PM
WHO chief: 92 human-to-human coronavirus cases in 12 states outside China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 06:39 PM
Man jumps onto train tracks at Ben-Gurion Airport, killed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 06:25 PM
Trump slams China trade restrictions, says national security is no excuse
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:26 PM
Chanel, Prada cancel fashion shows in Asia due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:07 PM
French drugmaker Sanofi to partner with US agency for coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 05:03 PM
Israel to expand Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles - COGAT
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/18/2020 04:56 PM
Ashraf Ghani wins Afghanistan presidential poll – election commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 04:52 PM
UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:56 PM
Russian on board 'Diamond Princess' diagnosed with coronavirus – embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 03:54 PM
Gunman kills ex-wife at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 02:12 PM
US-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next five days
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:57 PM
U.N. rights boss denounces attacks, deaths in northwest Syria bombings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2020 01:07 PM
Two women found dead at home in Afula
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/18/2020 12:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by