Coronavirus: Russia reports new record daily rise in cases

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2020 10:57
Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier.
The overall number of cases reached 27,938.
Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.


Coronavirus: UK must keep social distancing until vaccine is ready
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 10:21 AM
Mental healthcare declines due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 09:47 AM
Coronavirus: 140 dead; 12,591 infected - 174 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 09:40 AM
Rabbi of the Western Wall violates coronavirus health orders
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 08:55 AM
Rivlin gives mandate to Knesset, after negotiations flounder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 08:36 AM
Nachman Shai: Country lacks coronavirus communicator
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 07:56 AM
Bnei Brak to remain open Thursday after road blocks removed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 06:23 AM
Mexico registers 448 new cases of coronavirus and new 43 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 04:39 AM
Israel Police shoot at vehicle for refusing to stop at checkpoint
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 01:12 AM
Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:03 AM
Gantz: I did not enter negotiations to deal with High Court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:35 AM
Iranian vessels come dangerously close to US military ships
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 12:17 AM
Benny Gantz's mandate to form a government has expired
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:07 AM
Health Minister Litzman tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 11:37 PM
Israel Police remove road blocks in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 11:08 PM
