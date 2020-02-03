The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: Three more people infected in Vietnam

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 04:42
HANOI - Vietnam confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the country's total to eight cases.
The latest confirmed case were in the same flight from Wuhan, China, to Vietnam and had close contact with three previous patients detected on Jan. 30The cases are currently limited to four provinces out of 63 in Vietnam.
On Saturday, Vietnam declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic and said it would halt all flights to and from mainland China.
The government advised its citizens to limit large gatherings. Trade and exchanges with China are discouraged during this time.
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 05:14 AM
Coronavirus negatively impacts China's economy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 05:09 AM
Coronavirus death toll reaches 350
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:42 AM
London knife attacker identified as former terror convict
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 12:05 AM
Attempted ramming attack in northern West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 11:04 PM
G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 10:25 PM
French plane evacuates more than 250 foreign nationals from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 10:18 PM
Ukraine wants larger compensation for citizens killed in plane shootdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 09:46 PM
Al Qaeda claims December shooting at Florida naval base
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 08:28 PM
Israeli soldier struck by Molotov cocktail in Hebron - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 08:03 PM
Paris asks Iran to free two detained French citizens said to be unwell
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 07:57 PM
Stabbing attack reported in Belgium
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 07:01 PM
Revenge for Soleimani assassination still coming: Iraqi militia official
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 05:45 PM
Palestinian carrying knife arrested near Efrat - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 05:41 PM
Plane evacuating 250 Europeans due to coronavirus lands in France
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 04:01 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by