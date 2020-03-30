Coronavirus: UK death toll surpasses 1,400

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday, an increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.
The figures are accurate up to 17:00 local time on March 29.
The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 209.
There are a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 0900 local time on March 30, the health ministry said.
