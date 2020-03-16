The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus cases in Spain rise to 8,744 with a death toll at 297

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 12:59
MADRID - Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 on Monday and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.
The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.
Coronavirus death toll in Iran reaches 853 - Iranian official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 12:55 PM
First coronavirus death reported in Bahrain
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 10:08 AM
Macron, Merkel to discuss EU officials matters of coronavirus, borders
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:41 AM
Iranian Ayatollah Hashem Bathaei-Golpaygani dies of coronavirus - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 08:06 AM
Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people sentenced to death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:28 AM
Rwanda says number of coronavirus cases rises to five
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:16 AM
Coronavirus: Turkey reports 12 new cases, brings total to 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:10 AM
First coronavirus death reported in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 06:30 AM
French infant among four new coronavirus cases in Cambodia
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 05:07 AM
US soldier aboard ship tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:30 AM
Guatemala reports first coronavirus related death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:14 AM
Number of new daily coronavirus cases in China lowers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 02:52 AM
Two Palestinians arrested by IDF after crossing security fence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 10:08 PM
Coronavirus: Iraqi gov't imposes curfew in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 09:28 PM
Coronavirus: Slovakia declares state of emergency due to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 08:38 PM
