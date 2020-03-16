Coronavirus cases in Spain rise to 8,744 with a death toll at 297
By REUTERS
MARCH 16, 2020 12:59
MADRID - Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 on Monday and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.
