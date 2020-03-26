The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus causes Spain to authorize two more weeks of lockdown

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2020 12:26
MADRID - Spain's coronavirus lockdown was extended on Thursday to last until at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country struggled to tackle a fast increase in the death toll.
Parliament voted in the early hours of Thursday to extend emergency measures - including the state of lockdown that has seen people confined to their homes except for essential trips for food, medicine and work.
Confirmed cases in Spain have jumped 10-fold since the state of emergency was imposed on March 14, while its death toll exceeded China's on Wednesday, with 738 lives lost in a single day.
"It is not easy to extend the state of emergency," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in Parliament. "I am convinced the only efficient option against the virus is social isolation."
Saudi Arabia releases 250 immigration offenders amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:56 PM
Iran's coronvirus death toll climbs to 2,234
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:27 PM
Lebanon's defense council urges 2 week extension of shutdown - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 11:42 AM
Right-wing bloc to participate in discussions of the Knesset committees
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 03/26/2020 11:10 AM
UK health minister says 560,000 volunteers sign up to help NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 09:36 AM
Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of second wave of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 08:27 AM
Germany's coronavirus cases reach 36,508
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 07:55 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 36,508 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 07:48 AM
Two rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 03:56 AM
France to withdraw all troops from Iraq due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 11:12 PM
Coronvirus death toll in England rises by 28 to 414
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 10:49 PM
Western Wall now only reachable by those who live in the Old City
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 10:33 PM
Tomb of the Patriarchs to close over coronavirus
Defense Ministry takes over returning Israelis in time of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 09:11 PM
Netanyahu: In coronavirus, anyone who infects infected the world
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 08:55 PM
