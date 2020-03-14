The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 19:44
The death toll in Italy's coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,441 on Saturday, up almost 14% from the 1,266 total reported a day earlier, the civil protection authority said on Saturday.
The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the authority said. Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe and second only to China, where the highly infectious virus first emerged.The agency said 1,966 patients had recovered from the disease, which broke out in the north of the country on Feb. 21, compared to 1,439 the day before.
The number of patients in intensive care rose to 1,518 against a previous 1,328.
Couple over 80 diagnosed with the coronavirus, transferred to hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 08:25 PM
Edelstein: Still unsure how Knesset inauguration will occur on Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 08:12 PM
Emergency coronavirus meeting held by ministry officials in Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 06:52 PM
Coronavirus causes Syria to delay elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:58 PM
Three American troops wounded in rocket attack in Iraq, US official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:48 PM
Egypt suspends schools due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:32 PM
Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:31 PM
First coronavirus death reported in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:11 PM
Catering Halls Union will work to shut down events in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 04:08 PM
Abu Dhabi shuts Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:32 PM
Iraqi military says 33 rockets used in Taji base attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:28 PM
Seville suspends Easter processions over coronavirus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:59 PM
Greece reports two more coronavirus deaths, suspends all flights to Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:15 PM
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 12:57 PM
Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso released
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 12:56 PM
