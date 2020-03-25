Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 296 in a day

ROME - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 296 in a day to some 4,474, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday.

The figure is down sharply compared to some 402 deaths on Tuesday. If confirmed, it will be the lowest daily death toll in Lombardy since March 19.

The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,643 to roughly 32,346, the source said.

The nationwide tally will be released around 6.00 p.m. (1700 GMT). On Tuesday, the national death toll stood at 6,820, the highest in the world.