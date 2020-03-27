The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 541 in a day

By REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2020 18:34
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 541 in a day to some 5,402, a source familiar with the data said on Friday.
The figure is up steeply compared with 387 deaths on Thursday and is Lombardy's second highest daily tally so far.
The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by some 2,409 to roughly 37,298 the source said.
On Thursday, 2,543 new cases were registered.
The new cases in Lombardy takes Italy's total number of infections past those recorded in China, where the coronavirus epidemic came to light at the end of last year.
The United States already overtook China's tally on Thursday.
The nationwide tally will be released around 6.00 p.m.
Netanyahu to further tighten movement restrictions in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 06:11 PM
Pence: Parts of US will need longer-term focus on coronavirus containment
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 05:56 PM
All coronavirus labs in Israel will remain open on Shabbat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 05:48 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 759 in United Kingdom, up 31% in one day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 05:25 PM
Pelosi says US House to approve coronavirus bill on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 05:24 PM
Bnei Brak Police Chief tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 05:08 PM
UK health minister Hancock tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 04:06 PM
Israel confirms 11th Covid-19 death, a 73-year old man from Haifa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 03:27 PM
Italy has not reached coronavirus contagion peak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 03:16 PM
Iran records 144 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 12:56 PM
Russia delays space program, urges citizens to stay at home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 12:51 PM
Three rescue flights to bring Israelis back from Ukraine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/27/2020 11:06 AM
France still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 10:55 AM
South Africa reports first two coronavirus deaths as cases breach 1,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 10:32 AM
Thailand reports 91 new coronavirus cases and one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2020 07:13 AM
