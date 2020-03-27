Coronavirus death toll rises to 759 in United Kingdom, up 31% in one day
By REUTERS
MARCH 27, 2020 17:25
LONDON - Britain said 759 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus by 1700 GMT on Thursday, with 14,579 testing positive.The death toll stood at 578, 24 hours earlier, meaning the toll had jumped by 31%.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com