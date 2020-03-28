The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690

By REUTERS  
MARCH 28, 2020 14:09
MADRID - Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.
The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday.
Japan barely avoiding declaring coronavirus emergency situation, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 01:04 PM
Algeria arrests leading journalist Khaled Drareni
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 01:02 PM
South Korea says three Korean test-kit makers win FDA pre-approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 11:55 AM
Taiwan foreign minister invites US reporters expelled by China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 11:25 AM
Thailand reports new coronavirus death as total cases reach 1,245
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 10:54 AM
Coronavirus: 3,460 Israelis diagnosed, 50 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/28/2020 10:21 AM
US working with Saudi authorities to arrange repatriation flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 10:10 AM
Iran's health system is ready for possible coronavirus surge - Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 09:57 AM
WNBA player Sydney Wiese tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/28/2020 09:10 AM
Brunei reports first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 06:33 AM
Two men murdered in Netanya, Lod on Friday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/28/2020 06:22 AM
South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases, highest in a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 05:48 AM
House will have panel overseeing coronavirus aid law expenditures
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 05:42 AM
Mexico registers 717 coronavirus cases, and 12 total deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 05:07 AM
China reports 54 new coronavirus cases, no domestic transmissions
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 02:55 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by