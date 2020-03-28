Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690
By REUTERS
MARCH 28, 2020 14:09
MADRID - Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday.
