Coronavirus: four new cases confirmed in Vietnam

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 14:53
Vietnam's Health Ministry said that four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Vinh Phuc province.
The new cases bring the total of people affected in Vietnam to 12.
Israeli recently back from China hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 04:58 PM
Governor of Jenin: Israel dragging us to a place we don't want
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 04:20 PM
Third coronavirus case confirmed in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 03:35 PM
Knesset to hold extraordinary meeting following wave of terror attacks
Shooting terror attack in West Bank, IDF soldier lightly injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 03:16 PM
Turkey expects Russia to stop Syrian government's attacks in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 11:08 AM
Suspicious object attached to balloons found in Ashkelon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 11:07 AM
Russia says Russian 'military specialists' killed in attacks in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 11:06 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 10:31 AM
Coronavirus: Singapore prepares second evacuation flight from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 10:26 AM
IDF: Rocket alert heard in Eshkol region was false alarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 09:27 AM
Palestinian policeman killed in confrontation with IDF forces
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 07:51 AM
IDF forces demolish house of terrorist who murdered Raziel Shabach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 07:48 AM
Ten more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 02:05 AM
White House calls Trump acquittal 'full vindication and exoneration'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 12:34 AM
