Coronavirus-hit British cruise ship finds refuge in Cuba

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 17:00
HAVANA - A British cruise ship that was turned away from several ports in the Caribbean after five passengers were confirmed to have the new coronavirus is setting sail to Cuba which is allowing it to dock, its owner Fred Olsen Cruise Lines wrote in a statement.
"The Captain of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines ship Braemar has announced on board that he is setting sail to Cuba, where all guests will be repatriated back to the UK by air," the company wrote.
It added that 22 guests and 21 crew aboard the ship are in isolation after displaying influenza-like symptoms, including the five who tested positive, it wrote.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted: "Decision has been taken in response to health emergency that might put the life of sick persons at risk."
Earlier a diplomatic source said Cuba had offered to receive the cruise ship because it understood "the difficult situation these people are in."
"We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible," a British foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Coronavirus death toll in Lombardy rises 202 in a day to 1,420
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 05:18 PM
Germany to shutter most shops, bars, churches
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 05:16 PM
White House: No national curfew being discussed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 05:09 PM
Coronavirus may be slowing in Italy's worst hit region - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 05:05 PM
MK Hanegbi not to attend swearing in after being exposed to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 04:52 PM
China urges US to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus response
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:40 PM
Arkia to stop flights to Eilat until after Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 04:36 PM
Somalia, Liberia, Benin and Tanzania confirm first coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:23 PM
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UK rises to 1,543
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:19 PM
Regional leader of Spain's Catalonia says he has coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:10 PM
UK supermarkets may cut services to stay open as coronavirus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:08 PM
Canada toughens coronavirus screening for visitors
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 04:05 PM
Italy adopts 25 bln euro package to help coronavirus-hit economy -source
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:43 PM
Dutch coronavirus infections rises by 278 to 1,413, 24 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:16 PM
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to halt spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:14 PM
