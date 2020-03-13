The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2020 03:52
Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections, said on Thursday it would suspend the voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.
The suspension upends an industry already struggling with cancellations following the outbreak, and comes after Finland's Viking Line temporarily paused operations of its river ships and ocean liners around the world.
"Never ... in the 20 years I have served in this company, have we been tested in ways we have been tested over the past 40 days," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said https://bit.ly/2TIdFyT on the operator's official YouTube channel, addressing the decision to suspend operations.
"This is perhaps the most difficult decision in our history."
Shares of parent Carnival Corp, which have already lost over half their value since the start of the year, tumbled a further 18%. Rivals Royal Caribbean Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were also down.
Chad Wolf, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, commended the two cruise lines' decisions and called on others in a statement to do the same "until appropriate safety measures are put in place."
The crisis at Princess Cruises deepened last week after one of its ships, The Grand Princess, was denied entry to San Francisco Bay en route back from Hawaii as authorities learned some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms.
An initial round of testing found that 21 people, mostly crew, had been infected. At least one couple who took the cruise has sued the company, seeking over $1 million in damages for emotional trauma.
Passengers from an earlier cruise to Mexico aboard the same ship had also tested positive for coronavirus.
South Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:23 AM
Saudi Arabia detects 17 cases of coronavirus, brings total to 62
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:20 AM
American Airlines says pilot tests positive for Covid-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:18 AM
Air strike hits airport under construction in Iraqi city of Kerbala
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 02:33 AM
Terrorists shoot and hit a vehicle in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/13/2020 02:09 AM
Ghana and Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 01:54 AM
WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 01:38 AM
Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 12:49 AM
US carrying out retaliatory strikes after deadly Iran attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 12:46 AM
Iranian leader's top advisor diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:31 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for emergency unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 08:21 PM
Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, has coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:20 PM
First person dies from coronavirus in Norway, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:17 PM
FALSE ALARM: Red Alert in Gaza Border Community Reim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 07:56 PM
Bennett’s press conference cancelled when photographers walk out
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 07:25 PM
