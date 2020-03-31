The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus patient jumps from window in Poriya Medical Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2020 10:11
A coronavirus patient, 34, at Poriya Medical Center, jumped out of a window and was severely injured.
Before the jump, he was considered to be in light condition after being transferred to the hospital from home isolation.
Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 37,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 11:13 AM
March was biggest month on record for UK grocery sales
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 11:10 AM
Some UK police might have gone too far on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 10:05 AM
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 09:19 AM
German minister says tracking apps to tackle coronavirus must be voluntary
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 08:51 AM
Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 08:05 AM
Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 06:10 AM
New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop spread of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 03:15 AM
Government approves new coronavirus guidelines limiting workforce
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 03:07 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says no more quarantine measures can be imposed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 01:56 AM
Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 01:52 AM
Trump says more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:56 AM
US expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation wor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:31 PM
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days in California - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:13 PM
Italy government to extend lockdown measures until Easter
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by