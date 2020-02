The Health Ministry published a list of the public places where the seventh coronavirus patient was in Israel after coming back from Italy infected with the virus, according to Ynet.1. EasyJet flight 4849 U2Landed in Israel at 6:00 p.m. Israel time on February 22, 20202. Shufersal (industry complex Migdal HaEmek) between 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Israel time on February 25, 2020.3. Ahuza” restaurant in Afula between 2:00 p.m.-3:30p.m. Israel time on February 27, 2020.This is a developing story.