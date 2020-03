"At 4:15 p.m. the first person in Costa Rica died as a result of COVID-19, a senior citizen," Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado wrote in a post on Twitter. "We stand in solidarity with his family... Only together and with solidarity will we pass through this national emergency."

The Costa Rican health ministry said on Wednesday that it had reported its first death due to coronavirus, an 87-year-old man who had been hospitalized west of the capital.