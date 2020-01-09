The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer ‘fit to stand trial’ panel rules

Leifer could now face extradition to Australia where she is wanted on 74 charges of sexual molestation and rape of school girls.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 9, 2020 15:37
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Alleged pedophile Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial, a panel of psychiatric experts which has evaluated her over the last two months has reportedly found.
Leifer has claimed to be mentally unfit for trial ever since she was arrested in Israel in 2014 on 74 charges of the sexual molestation and rape of school girls at the Adas Israel school in Melbourne Australia where she worked from 2000 to 2008.
The three-member panel was appointed following a decision in September by Judge Chana Miriam Lomp of the Jerusalem District Court seeking a conclusive assessment of Lefier’s mental state, as she has claimed mental illness for almost six years so as to avoid extradition.
The court will hear the assessment of the psychiatric panel this Tuesday.
Leifer fled from Australia to Israel in 2008 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against her, but legal proceedings in Israel for extradition only began in 2014.
After Leifer was arrested that year she claimed mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia, a claim which eventually accepted by the Jerusalem district psychiatrist and the court, and legal proceedings against her were dropped.
In 2018, Leifer was rearrested however on suspicion of feigning mental illness to avoid extradition and legal proceedings were restarted.
Director of the Jewish Community Watch organization Meyer Seewald said in response to the findings: “From the day we began collecting evidence that Malka Leifer was faking her mental illness, we have been waiting anxiously for this outcome.  We hope that this is a turning point in this drawn-out saga and that Malka Leifer will be swiftly extradited to Australia to face her accusers in court.”


