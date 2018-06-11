June 11 2018
Court declares female same-sex partners equal parents from child's birth

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 11, 2018 10:27
The female partner of a woman pregnant by an anonymous sperm donation is to be officially recognized as the parent of the child, the Haifa family court announced in a decision Sunday.

Judge Hila Gurevitz-Sheinfeld wrote in her decision that parenthood is a fundamental human right, and that it is for the good of the child to be born into a family with two parents.

Recognizing the partner as a parent before the child's birth "creates the foundation for equal parenthood, which is a source of resilience for the child and the entire family unit."

The court's decision comes despite the opposition of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.


