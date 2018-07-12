Court orders minor defendant in Jewish terror case freed to house arrest

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Lod District Court issued an initial order on Thursday to release to house arrest the minor defendant in the Duma alleged Jewish terror case. The minor defendant's release was frozen until Sunday in case the prosecution decides to appeal.
The release order comes two-and-a-half years after his arrested and after the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) used enhanced interrogation on him, and about a month after the same court declared much of the evidence against him regarding Duma as tainted because of the harshness of the interrogation.
Even if he is released, he will be kept under house arrest as there are other crimes he is still accused of and the prosecution maintains it may still even be able to convict him as a secondary role-player in the July 2015 Duma arson murders of three members of the Dawabshe family.