Court orders release of 19 arrested in Haifa protests

The Haifa District Court ordered the release of 19 protesters arrested at a Friday demonstration against Israel's actions in Gaza early Monday morning.

Jafar Farah, the director of the Haifa-based Mossawa Center – The Advocacy Center for Arab Citizens in Israel, whose knee was allegedly broken by the police while in custody, was among those released. Six additional protesters also required medical treatment for injuries sustained after their arrest.



Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department has opened a probe into alleged police brutality against the demonstrators.



The judge ordered the release of the protesters despite the request of the police to extend their arrest for five further days.





Share on facebook Share on twitter