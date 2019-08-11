Court permits deportation of Filipino woman and her minor child

The Immigration Detention Review Tribunal ruled on Sunday on the deportation of a Filipino woman and her 13-year-old Israeli-born son to the Philippines, Haaretz reported.



It is suspected that the Immigration Authority will attempt to execute the decision quickly, maybe even on Sunday night, to avoid it being overturned by the district court. MK Ofer Kassif [Hadash] is being refused entry to the Ben Gurion Airport detention center where the two are being kept.



As of 2014 the Immigration Detention Review Tribunal handles legal challenges concerning decisions taken by the Immigration Authority.













