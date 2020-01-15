The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Croatia to request bids for fighter jets from seven states

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2020 12:37
Croatia said it will send a request for bids on Wednesday to seven states seeking to buy a squadron of new or used fighter jets in an effort to modernize its air force.
A year ago Croatia's intention to buy 12 used F-16 fighter jets from Israel fell through after Israel said it could not get approval from the United States for the sale.
"The requests will later on Wednesday be sent to the United States and Sweden for new (Lockheed Martin Corp) F-16 and (Saab) Gripen fighter jets, respectively. We will also send the requests for used fighter jets to France, Italy, Norway, Greece and Israel," the government said in a statement.
It expects to receive bids by May and to assess them by August.
Croatia, the former Yugoslav republic, joined the NATO alliance in 2009 and the European Union in 2013.
Its air force currently uses a squadron of outdated MIG-21 fighter jets, but just a few of them have been reported operational in recent years.
Russia and Turkey discuss 'secure zone' in Syria's Idlib region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 12:08 PM
Turkey's defense minister: 'Too early' to say Libya ceasefire collapsed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 12:06 PM
Bird flu outbreak reported in northern Romania - OIE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 11:35 AM
UN official: Lebanon's elite should blame themselves for economic crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 10:19 AM
Iran's FM claims the 2015 Iran deal one of the 'best deals'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:41 AM
Kiev asks Iran for the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jetliner
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:30 AM
US warns Americans in China over outbreak of new pneumonia strain
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:21 AM
MK David Bitan to be indicted before election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/15/2020 05:24 AM
HK police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 05:03 AM
Pompeo, Netanyahu discuss 'regional developments' amid Iran tensions
Incoming Guatemalan president will keep embassy in Jerusalem
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:45 PM
Trump impeachment opening arguments likely Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 09:30 PM
US 'very pleased' with UK PM Johnson's backing of Trump deal on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 08:06 PM
EU moves to suspend work of Poland's supreme court disciplinary chamber
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:21 PM
Canadian experts on plane disaster investigation visit Iran crash site
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:14 PM
