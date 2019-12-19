The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Crunch moment for Facebook in clash with privacy activist

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 01:33
Facebook's clash with Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems reaches a critical point on Thursday when an adviser to Europe's top court will offer his view on whether tools used by companies to transfer data abroad protect European citizens' data.
The U.S. social media giant and companies ranging from banks to industrial giants use standard contractual clauses to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world.
The clauses underpin important business activities such as outsourced services, cloud infrastructure, data hosting, human resources management, payroll, finance and marketing.
Schrems, a law student who successfully fought against the EU's previous 'Safe Harbour' privacy rules in 2015, triggered the current case when he challenged Facebook's use of such contractual clauses on the grounds that they do not offer sufficient data protection safeguards.
Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, advocate general at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)will offer a non-binding opinion.
Equally important will be the court adviser's recommendation on whether the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, which was launched in 2016 to protect Europeans' personal data when it is transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use, is lawful or not.
Judges, who will rule in the coming months, follow advisers' recommendations in four out of five cases.
The case is C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems.
Latest draft of US federal privacy bill sidesteps key sticking points
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 02:00 AM
Olympic manifesto breaks record, most expensive sports memorabilia sold at auction
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 01:36 AM
Former MK Geulah Cohen dies at age 94
  • By ANNA RAYVA BARSKY/MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/19/2019 01:34 AM
As impeachment looms, Trump officials look to change the subject
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 12:27 AM
Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 08:51 PM
27 new drone operators welcomed into the IAF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:22 PM
‘A Lion needs a strong Netanyahu’ - Shas begins 2020 election campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:20 PM
IDF holds surprise test drill for cyber attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 07:32 PM
In a letter to Rivlin, Prince Charles confirms his visit to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:49 PM
Miki Zohar: Netanyahu wanted to make me a minister, but I declined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:29 PM
Bennett: As Iran attempts to establish itself in Syria, it will sink
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:12 PM
Three floors building collapses in Bnei Brak, no one was injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 05:14 PM
Netanyahu lauds security services for capturing ‘loathsome terrorists’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 04:21 PM
Indonesia police question suspected Islamic militants arrested in Papua
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:21 PM
Erdoğan: World powers have yet to pledge support for Syria safe zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 01:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by