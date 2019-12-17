The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Cuba says it's prepared if US chooses to sever diplomatic ties

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 00:51
HAVANA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cuba's Communist government is prepared if the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump decides to sever diplomatic relations although it hopes that does not come to pass, a top Cuban diplomat said on Monday.
Relations were re-established five years ago this week under former Democratic President Barack Obama following half a century of hostility, a stance that earned the United States lots of goodwill from Latin America, which has been clamoring for such a detente for years.Washington loosened trade and travel restrictions, Obama visited Havana, and the old Cold War foes looked on track to fully normalizing their relationship.
But under Republican Trump all that has changed. Amid an attack on socialism in Latin America, his administration has not only tightened restrictions, such as banning U.S. cruises again, but even imposed sanctions it had never resorted to before.
It has, for example, allowed U.S. citizens to bring lawsuits against foreign companies deemed to be trafficking in Cuban properties nationalized after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, damaging investor appetite.
"There are powerful people today in the U.S. government that want to increasingly apply hostile measures and sever our bilateral relationship," the Cuban Foreign Ministry's General Director for U.S. Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told reporters on the sidelines of an annual U.S.-Cuban academic conference in Havana.
"If that were to be the case, we are ready to face that reality, but it is not what the people of Cuba want and not what the government of Cuba is seeking."
The U.S. says it is pressuring Cuba to end human rights violations such as harassment of opponents of Cuba's one party system. It also wants Havana to stop supporting socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"While there are no plans to break off diplomatic ties at this time, one thing that has clearly reached a low point is the Castro regime’s abuses of its own people," a State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "In addition, the regime is spreading its totalitarian repression to other countries in the region."
Havana says the United States does not have the moral authority to lecture anyone on human rights and should not intervene in other countries' domestic affairs.
Analysts say Cuba paradoxically often clamps down more on dissent when it feels under siege from the United States. Activists have complained of an increase in repression of late.
Some believe Trump is eyeing the 2020 election, with the swing state of Florida home to many Cuban-American exiles who welcome the harder line on Havana.
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 10:44 PM
Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 10:16 PM
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 09:07 PM
U.S. government extends deadline to sign up for Obamacare insurance plans
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 08:55 PM
IDF Chief of Staff: Confidence in IDF must be maintained
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 08:17 PM
Police secretly recorded Efi Nave's conversation with lawyer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 08:17 PM
Israeli arrested for stabbing two women in Romania
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 05:45 PM
Dengue fever finds breeding ground in war-weary Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 03:51 PM
UK Brexit laws to be put before parliament on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 02:09 PM
Indian court finds lawmaker from Modi's party guilty of rape
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 01:50 PM
Lebanon presidency delays consultations to name prime minister - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 10:22 AM
Liberman: Gantz and haredi parties have a coalition planned
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/16/2019 07:54 AM
New Zealand prime minister: Probe into volcano eruption could take a year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 07:52 AM
Chinese premier: Hong Kong not yet out of its "dilemma"
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2019 06:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by