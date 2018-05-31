Cuba's new leader praises Maduro in 'solidarity' visit to Venezuela

CARACAS - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel flew to Caracas on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as head of state, a show of solidarity for Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, whose controversial re-election this month has drawn condemnation in the West.



"I pledge to you that no matter how big the challenges, you can count on Cuba today and forever," Diaz-Canel said after meeting Maduro in the Miraflores presidential palace.



"Venezuela now needs our solidarity," he earlier told Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, a pro-government legislative superbody.



The United States, the European Union and major Latin American countries have condemned Maduro's May 20 re-election, saying it did not meet democratic standards.



