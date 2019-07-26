Cyprus police granted six day extension to detain gang-rape suspects

Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, arrive to appear before a magistrate for a remand hearing in the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
Seven of the Israelis arrested in Ayia Napa over the suspected gang-rape of a British woman were brought to court for a remand hearing on Friday, in which the police asked to extend their detention in Cyprus by eight days. The court granted the police a six day extension.
Attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents some of the youths detained in Cyprus, said after the hearing, "Following our insistence, the court approved an extension of detention for only six days instead of eight, as requested by the police."
Meanwhile, the DNA samples of the five boys released last night do not link them to the complainant.
Some of the young Israelis who landed at Ben-Gurion Airport told of their interrogation and the relief they felt when they arrived in Israel. One of the former suspects told Channel 12, "It was a nightmare, I just want to get home."
Sources announced on Friday that the results of the DNA investigation showed that one of the suspects who denied sexual contact with the woman was found to have a positive DNA match. Three DNA findings were found that experts are not able to attribute to any of the suspects.
Jeslovich, said, "Yesterday the release of the five detainees was the first step and I have no doubt that the truth will be published in full, the police's request to extend the detention for the purposes of a clear investigation since this is a thorough and professional investigation that will lead to unequivocal proof that there was no rape in Cyprus."
