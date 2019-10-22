Czech Parliament passes ruling to fight any attempt to boycott Israel

The Czech parliament voted on Tuesday that it will act against antisemitism and any attempt to promote boycotting the Jewish State.



The resolution passed by 120 votes to 20.Israeli ambassador to the Czech Republic Daniel Miron lauded the decision.



