Czech Republic coronavirus cases rise to 1,047, no deaths

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2020 11:13
The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic had risen to 1,047 as of Sunday morning, Health Ministry data showed.
The country of 10.7 million people had 158 new cases on Saturday, the ministry said.
Six people have recovered and there have been no deaths. Health workers had tested 15,584 people as of Saturday.
Attorney-General: Coronavirus is no reason for Knesset not to meet
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 11:35 AM
Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:17 AM
Romania confirms first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:15 AM
Indian railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 10:07 AM
Turkish Airlines says 85% of its planes idle due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 09:50 AM
Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 09:31 AM
IDF reports 16 COVID-19 patients among ranks
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 09:26 AM
Deputy Minister of Finance enters coronavirus home quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 09:14 AM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes north of Zagreb - GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 08:02 AM
Japan advises citizens to defer non-urgent travel to US
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 07:40 AM
UAE energy ministry activates remote work system for all services
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 06:56 AM
Colombia health ministry confirms first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 06:12 AM
Philippines reports 73 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 04:58 AM
China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 03:15 AM
Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:44 PM
