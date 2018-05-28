Damascus gives U.N. list of nominees for constitutional committee

GENEVA - The Syrian government has submitted a list of names to the United Nations as candidates for inclusion in a constitutional committee, UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told Reuters on Monday.



Formation of the committee, which will rewrite the Syrian constitution, was agreed at a Syrian peace conference in the Russian ski resort of Sochi in January. It is up to de Mistura to decide whom to pick.



De Mistura's spokeswoman Reem Ismail said the UN was carefully studying the list of names but declined to comment further.



Share on facebook Share on twitter