Danish PM: European leaders in talks on creating asylum center in Europe

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Tuesday he was in talks with other European leaders about establishing a camp for rejected asylum seekers in a country on the continent but outside the European Union.



Germany, the Netherlands and Austria were among governments involved in discussions and he was hopeful that an initial pilot project could pave the way for a new European asylum system in which there would be greater control than under the current system, he told local media.



"I'm optimistic. Based on my discussions with other European leaders - and the dialogue, that is going on at official level - it is my expectation that we will be able to take the first step this year," he said separately in a speech marking Denmark's Constitution Day.



The talks are being held directly between European governments and not within the EU framework, he told local media.





