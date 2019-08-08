Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danny Danon to Security Council: Condemn Dvir Sorek's murder

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 22:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon spoke to the UN Security Council following the murder of 18-year-old Dvir Sorek in the Gush Etzion region on Wednesday night.

"The attack and its glorification are the direct result of the Palestinian leadership's ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing its youth to kill Jews throughout Israel," Danon wrote in a letter addressed to UN Ambassador to Poland Joanna Wronecka. "I call upon the Security Council to condemn this sickening act of terror immediately, unequivocally and in the strongest terms possible.""It is the duty of the Council to put an urgent stop to all Palestinian incitement efforts," Danon concluded.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 8, 2019
U.N. Human Rights Cheif: U.S. sanctions on Venezuela may worsen crisis

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings