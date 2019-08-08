Danny Danon to Security Council: Condemn Dvir Sorek's murder

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon spoke to the UN Security Council following the murder of 18-year-old Dvir Sorek in the Gush Etzion region on Wednesday night.



"The attack and its glorification are the direct result of the Palestinian leadership's ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing its youth to kill Jews throughout Israel," Danon wrote in a letter addressed to UN Ambassador to Poland Joanna Wronecka. "I call upon the Security Council to condemn this sickening act of terror immediately, unequivocally and in the strongest terms possible.""It is the duty of the Council to put an urgent stop to all Palestinian incitement efforts," Danon concluded.



