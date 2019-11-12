Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Danon demands UNSC ‘clearly and unequivocally’ condemn attack on Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 15:28
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon demanded on Tuesday the UN Security Council condemn “clearly and unequivocally” the recent rocket attacks on Israel, a press release on behalf of his office reported.

“Instead of calling on all parties to exercise restraint," Danon said, "it is time for the international community to realize that its silence is a prize for terrorism." 

He added that while Israel is not interested in escalation, it “will counter its campaign against terrorism with determination and strength."Roughly 160 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday following Israel’s targeted killing of Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al-Ata. 



