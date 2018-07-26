July 26 2018
Danon warns Israel will use 'all necessary measures' against flotilla

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 26, 2018 19:36
Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon warned the body that Israel "will use all necessary measures" to protect its sovereignty should a flotilla with 45 activists now sailing to Gaza from Norway attempt to breach the Gaza blockade.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition includes members from 15 countries and began the sea voyage on May 15.

In 2010, the IDF boarded a Turkish flotilla headed to Gaza. The incident left ten activists dead and dozens wounded, which lead to a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Israel. The crisis only came to a resolution in 2013, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the deaths of the Turkish citizens killed in the raid.

