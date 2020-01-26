'Deal of Century' may include tunnel from Gaza to West Bank

Details of the US 'Deal of the Century', meant to reach a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, allegedly includes an underground tunnel to be dug between Gaza and the West Bank, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.The plan, put together by the administration of President Donald Trump, has not yet been revealed to the public, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are currently en route to the US to meet with Trump in the White House and learn more about the plan’s details. The Palestinian Authority already announced it will not accept the plan. The report claims Trump intends to give the Palestinians four years to change their minds.