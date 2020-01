The death toll of the earthquake in eastern Turkey rose to 18, local authorities reported on Saturday. Buildings were severely damaged in the region.





The 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.





The quake's epicenter was in the city of Elazig, 550 kilometers (342 miles) east of the country's capital, Ankara, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to EMSC.