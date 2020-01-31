The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Defense Ministry tests rocket propulsion system in central Israel

According to reports Ben-Gurion International Airport diverted air traffic during the test to allow for the system to be fired safely.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 31, 2020 11:20
David's Sling Weapons System Stunner Missile intercepts target during inaugural flight test (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
David's Sling Weapons System Stunner Missile intercepts target during inaugural flight test
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
On Friday the Defense Ministry conducted an experimental test of its rocket propulsion system from a military base located in the center of the country. Images shared on social media showed a projectile streaking through the sky. The launch was planned in advance and carried out as planned. According to reports Ben-Gurion International Airport diverted air traffic during the test to allow for the system to be fired safely.
 

There was no comment on whether or not the test was successful nor what system was tested but some speculated that it may be the surface-to-surface Jericho system, an intercontinental ballistic missile which according to foreign reports can support a nuclear payload.
The system was reportedly tested in December as well.
 
According to those reports, Israel has had the Jericho in it’s arsenal for decades with the most recent Jericho-3 entering service in 2011. Israel is reported to be working on the Jericho-4.
 With a multi-layered aerial defense, which includes the Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling, missile system tests such as these are not uncommon. Rocket propulsion systems are designed to launch large systems such as satellites, ballistic missiles and large ground to air missiles.
Israel’s air defenses currently include: the Iron Dome, designed to shoot down short-range rockets; and the Arrow system which intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere. The David’s Sling missile defense system is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300 km.


