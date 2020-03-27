The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Defense Ministry to rent 20 more hotels for Israelis in quarantine

The ministry is looking for hotels with at least 200 rooms in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, the Sharon area, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 27, 2020 09:54
Dan Panorama Hotel Tel Aviv (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dan Panorama Hotel Tel Aviv
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Defense Ministry declared it wants to rent 20 more hotels to house Israelis returning from abroad for Passover under quarantine. 
In the statement, the ministry wrote to the hotels that, "as Passover approaches, many efforts have been made to bring home Israelis from abroad," adding that the Defense Ministry, the Health Ministry, and the IDF are all committed to the mission and that everyone, in their own field, is called on to participate. 
The ministry is looking for hotels with at least 200 rooms in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, the Sharon area, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.
Hotels have been asked to submit proposals.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that, starting from Saturday, anyone returning to Israel from abroad will be checked immediately for coronavirus and then be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Those returning from the United States, Italy, France and Spain, which have been designated as high-risk countries for the disease, will be checked upon landing and then transferred to quarantine hotels in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Tiberias.


Tags Israel IDF Coronavirus
