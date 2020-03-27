Defense Ministry to rent 20 more hotels for Israelis in quarantine

The Defense Ministry declared it wants to rent 20 more hotels to house Israelis returning from abroad for Passover under quarantine.

In the statement, the ministry wrote to the hotels that, "as Passover approaches, many efforts have been made to bring home Israelis from abroad," adding that the Defense Ministry, the Health Ministry, and the IDF are all committed to the mission and that everyone, in their own field, is called on to participate.

The ministry is looking for hotels with at least 200 rooms in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, the Sharon area, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.